December 3, 2024

Notice is hereby given that the Planning Commission of Carbon County, Utah will hold a Public Hearing on December 3, 2024 during a regular meeting at 4:30 PM in the Commission Chambers at 751 East 100 North, Price, Utah 84501, to hear public comment on annual amendments to the Carbon County Development Code. Advance written comments or questions; contact the Planning Dept. at 435-636-3260 or planning@carbon.utah.gov

Published in the ETV Newspaper November 20, 2024.