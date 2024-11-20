NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING OF THE SCOFIELD RESERVOIR SPECIAL SERVICE DISTRICT 2025 BUDGET AND OPEN AND AMEND THE 2024 BUDGET

The Scofield Reservoir Special Service District will hold a public hearing on its 2025 budget and to open and amend the 2024 Budget. The purpose of the public hearing is to receive public comment for or against the estimates of The Scofield Reservoir Special Service District revenue and expenditures and performance data or any item in any The Scofield Reservoir Special Service District fund. All interested persons shall have an opportunity to be heard.

The hearing will be held December 4, 2024, during a meeting of The Scofield Reservoir Special Service District scheduled for 10:00 a.m. at the Carbon County Administration Building, Second Floor Conference room, located 751 East 100 North, Price, Utah.

The budgets are available for review at the office of the County Clerk at 751 East 100 North, Price, Utah 84501.

Published in the ETV Newspaper November 20, 2024.