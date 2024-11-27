NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given that the Scofield Town Planning and Zoning Committee will hold a Public Hearing on Monday, December 9, 2024 at 6:00 pm in the Town Hall at 20 N. Union St., Scofield, UT to hear public comment regarding a zoning change. The request is to rezone parcel ID #1B-0353-000 and #1B-0354-000 from commercial to agricultural. A map of the parcels may be accessed on the UT Public Notice Website https://www.utah.gov/pmn/index.html.

Interested parties may attend the meeting in-person or advance written comments may be emailed (no later than 10:00 am on the day of the meeting) to Lorraine at scofield84526@gmail.com.

Published in the ETV Newspaper November 27, 2024.