Notice is hereby given of a public hearing to be held by Emery town on Wednesday, 8th of July at 7:00 pm at the Emery Town Hall, 65 North Center.

The purpose of this public hearing is to amend the 2019-2020 fiscal budgets General and Enterprise, and the setting of the 2020-2021 Budgets.

Published in the ETV Newspaper on July 1, 2020.