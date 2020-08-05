NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given that Huntington City will hold a public hearing on Wednesday August 19, 2020 at 6:30 p.m. at Huntington City Hall, 20 South Main, in conjunction with the regular scheduled meeting. For the purpose of:

• Increase in Connection fees and overage rates.

Interested citizens are invited to attend this meeting. **We do have electronic participation at this time. If you would like to join this meeting by conference call, please call City Hall by 3:00 p.m. on the day of City Council for the participation phone number.

Jenene Hansen

Huntington City Recorder

Published in the ETV Newspaper on August 5, 2020.