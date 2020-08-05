NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given that the Cleveland Town Council will hold a Public Hearing in conjunction with its regular scheduled town council meeting on Thursday, August 13, 2020 at 130 West Main in Cleveland, Utah at 7:00 pm.

Item of business: The rate increases by Castle Valley Special Service District on culinary, secondary and sewer connections. Cleveland Town also intends to increase the price they charge for culinary, secondary and sewer connections. See Castle Valley Special Service District Resolution 07162020-B for new connection amounts.

Published in the ETV Newspaper on August 5 and August 12, 2020.