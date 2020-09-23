NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

NOTICE is hereby given that the Carbon County Commission will hold a public hearing on October 21, 2020 at 4:30 p.m. in Commission Chambers at 751 East 100 North, Price, Utah, to consider adoption of an ordinance pursuant to Utah Code Annotated Section 72-3-108, to vacate the county road located upon Tax Parcel 02-1954-0003 described as:

A strip of land 50.00 feet wide lying 25.00 feet on each side of the center line, over a portion of Section 18, T-15-S, R-11-E, of the Salt Lake Base and Meridian, Carbon County, Utah, the center line which is described as follows: Beginning at a point N00O 33’ 00’’W 996.75 feet and 589O 20’ 40’’W 1320.00 feet, from the South quarter corner of said section, thence N 89O 20’ 46’’E 1063.38 feet to a cul-de-sac having a radius of 50.00 feet.

A strip of land 33 feet wide, to the center of the county road, over a portion of Section 18, T-15-S, R-11-E, of the Salt Lake Base and Meridian, Carbon County, Utah the east line described as follows: Beginning at a point N00O 33’ 00’’ W664.53 feet and 589O 20’ 40’’W 1302.00 feet from the south quarter corner of said section, thence N 00O 33’ 00”W 664.46 feet.

Interested persons may submit data, views, and arguments at that time regarding whether the ordinance should or should not be adopted. All members of the public are invited to attend and participate. A copy of the proposed Ordinance is on file at the office of the Carbon County Planning and Zoning Administrator, at 751 East 100 North, 2nd Floor, Price, Utah, where it may be reviewed during regular business hours. Additional information regarding the roads to be vacated, including maps and plats, may be obtained from Todd Thorne, Carbon County Planning and Zoning Administrator at 751 East 100 North, 2nd Floor, Price, Utah.

Published in the ETV Newspaper on September 23, September 30, October 7 and October 14, 2020.