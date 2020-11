Castle Dale City will hold a Public Hearing during the regularly scheduled City Council Meeting on November 12, 2020 at 7 pm. This hearing is for gaining the public’s input on possible projects for a Community Development Block Grant. Interested persons may attend the meeting in person (Masks required) or on a prearranged Zoom link. Contact City Hall at 435-381-2115 if you would like to attend.

Published in the ETV Newspaper on November 4, 2020.