NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Public Notice is hereby given that Emery County SSD#1 will hold Public Hearings to open and amend the FY 2020 General Fund and Capital Project Fund Budget and receive public comment on the Proposed General Budget and Capital Budget for FY 2021 on Monday, December 14, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. and 10:15 a.m. in the Box Conference Room, located at 75 E Main Street, Castle Dale, UT. The Amended Budget for FY2020 and the Proposed Budget for FY 2021 is on file in the Clerk/Auditor’s Office during regular business hours.

Published in the ETV Newspaper on November 18, November 25 and December 2, 2020.