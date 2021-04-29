NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

The Helper City Planning and Zoning will hold a Public Hearing to receive comments on zoning ordinance amendment to Use Table 18.65-020 to allow automotive service establishments to be permitted and/or conditional use approval in Limited Industrial Zone (LI-1). The Public Hearing will be held Wednesday May 19, 2021 at 5:00 P.M. in an electronic meeting. To participate in the Public Hearing discussion please send your comments and documents to jburgess@helpercity.net or call 435-472-5391, 24 hours before the meeting. Your comments will be heard and broadcasted on youtube.com. Link for the meeting https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCTuAFN4AJ3pF_GlNdaxJ9Mw or you may search Helper City Live Stream in the youtube.com search engine

Signed

Joan Burgess

Deputy Recorder

Published in the ETV Newspaper May 5, 2021.