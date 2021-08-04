NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given that the Helper City Planning and Zoning Commission will hold a Regular Meeting and a Public Hearing on August 18, 2021 at 6:00 P.M. in the Council Chambers at 19 South Main Helper, Utah. Public Hearing is to receive comments on an Ordinance to amend the allowable height in feet above grade for Free-Standing signs in Commercial and Industrial zones where vehicular speed is subject to posted limits between 35 and 55 miles per hour.

Signed

Joan Burgess

Deputy Recorder

Published in the ETV Newspaper August 4, 2021.