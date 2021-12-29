NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given that Castle Dale City will hold a Public Hearing on January 13, 2022 at 20 S 100 E at 7:00 pm. Castle Dale City is eligible to apply to the Utah Department of Workforce Services for funding under the Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) Small Cities Program, a federally funded program administered by the State of Utah, Housing and Community Development Division (HCD). Castle Dale City is eligible to apply for CDBG funding provided.Castle Dale City meets the applicable program requirements.

The purpose of the public hearing is to provide citizens with pertinent information about the Community Development Block Grant program and to allow for discussion of possible applications. This public hearing will cover eligible activities, program requirements, and expected funding allocations in the region. The CDBG Program can fund a broad range of activities, including, but not limited to: construction of public works and facilities, e.g., water and sewer lines, fire stations, acquisition of real property, and provision of public services such as food banks or homeless shelters. In the event that Castle Dale City chooses to apply for CDBG funding, a second public hearing will be held at a later time to discuss the project. Further information can be obtained by contacting Lael White at 435-381-2115. In compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act, individuals needing special accommodations (including auxiliary communicative aids and services) during this hearing should notify Jackie Collard at City Hall, 20 S 100 E, Castle Dale, at least three days prior to the hearing. Individuals with speech and/or hearing impairments may call the Relay Utah by dialing 711. Spanish Relay Utah: 1.888.346.3162.

Published in the ETV Newspaper December 29, 2021.