NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING 

Notice is hereby given by the Board of Directors of the Emery Water Conservancy District that a Public Hearing will be held at the District Office located at 20 East 100 South, in Castle Dale, Utah on August 29, 2022, at 7:00 p.m. to hear public comment on the Emery Water Conservancy District Water Conservation Plan. Advance comments or questions; contact the District at 435-381-2311.

Jay Mark Humphrey, Manager

Emery Water Conservancy District

Published in the ETV Newspaper August 17 and August 24, 2022.