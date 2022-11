The City of Green River will hold a public hearing to allow the public an opportunity to comment on the disposition of city owned parcel #1-154-38 located south of the city shop next to the railroad tracks. The public hearing will be held on Tuesday, November 08, 2022 at the City Council Chambers, 460 East Main Street, Green River, Utah 84525 and will begin at 7:00 p.m.

Published in ETV Newspaper November 2, 2022.