Emery County Recreation Special Service District will hold a public hearing in conjunction with the regular scheduled Recreation Board meeting at 6:00 pm on Monday, December 12, 2022 at the Recreation building located at 75 South 400 East in Castle Dale, Utah. The public hearing is to amend the 2022 budget and to adopt the 2023 budget for the Emery County Recreation Special Service District.

Published in the ETV Newspaper December 7, 2022.