The Price City Council will hold a public hearing on Wednesday, March 22, 2023 at 5:30pm, in the Price City Council Chambers, located at 185 East Main Street, Price, Utah. The purpose of the public hearing is to receive input on the updated Price City Annexation Policy Plan. The Plan is the guide Price City will use when considering any future petitions for annexation and must be adopted in accordance with Utah State law.

Published in the ETV Newspaper March 8 and March 15, 2023.