Price City will hold a public hearing to review and evaluate the proposed capital improvement projects and purchases for the 2023-2024 fiscal year and following 4-year period as well as the projected future periods. The public hearing will be held on Wednesday, April 26, 2023 at 5:30 pm in the Council Chambers at 185 East Main Street. For additional information contact Miles Nelson at 637-5010.

Published in the ETV Newspaper April 19 and April 26, 2023.