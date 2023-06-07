NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given that Huntington City will hold public hearings on Wednesday, June 21, 2023 at Huntington City Hall, 20 South Main.

6:15 p.m. Huntington City Community Reinvestment Agency (CRA)

– Setting the CRA 2024 Fiscal Year Budget

6:25 p.m. Huntington City Municipal Building Authority (MBA)

– Setting the MBA 2024 Fiscal Year Budget

6:30 p.m. In conjunction with regular scheduled City Council Meeting

A. Open the Huntington City 2023 fiscal budget to make necessary adjustments for revenues and expenditures.

B. Setting the Huntington City fiscal year 2024 Budget.

Please note that in order to hear from as many people as possible, the Mayor may at his discretion limit the time of each member of the public who wishes to enter comments into the public record to five minutes. The public is invited to attend all city council meetings. If you need special accommodations to participate in the above meeting, please notify the city office at (435) 687-2436, at least 3 working days prior to the meeting.

Jenene Hansen

Huntington City Recorder

Published in the ETV Newspaper June 7, 2023.