NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, pursuant to the provisions of Utah Code Ann. § 17C-1-806, that the Carbon County Redevelopment Agency (the “Agency”) will hold a public hearing on the draft project area plan and budget for the proposed RC Solar Community Reinvestment Project Area (the “Project Area”) to be held August 2, 2023, at 4:30 p.m., or as soon thereafter as possible, in the Carbon County Commission Chambers, 751 E 100 N, Price, Utah 84501.

The purposes of the public hearing, as required by Utah Code Ann. §§ 17C-5-104(3)(e) and 17C-5-302(2)(e), as amended, will be to: (1) allow public comment on the draft Project Area Plan and Project Area Budget for the Project Area (respectively, the “Project Area Plan” and “Project Area Budget”); (2) allow public comment on the Project Area Plan and the Project Area Budget and whether each should be revised, approved or rejected; and (3) receive all written objections and hear all oral objections to the Project Area Plan and Project Area Budget.

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN of the following:

(1) A map of the boundaries of the Project Area that is proposed for project area development is attached as Exhibit A. A legal description of the proposed Project Area is attached as Exhibit B.

(2) Property tax revenue resulting from an increase in valuation of property within the Project Area will be paid to the Agency for project area development rather than to the taxing entities to which the tax revenue would otherwise have been paid if one or more taxing entities agree to share property tax revenue under an interlocal agreement and the project area plan provides for the Agency to receive tax increment.

(3) The Agency has requested an estimated $5.1 million in property tax revenues that will be generated by development within the Project Area to fund a portion of project costs within the Project Area. These property tax revenues will be used for the following: mandatory housing allocation as required by statute, payment and reimbursement of infrastructure costs, incentives to developers, Agency administrative expenses, and other expenditures as authorized by law. These property taxes will be taxes levied by the following governmental entities, and, assuming current tax rates, the taxes paid to the agency for this project area from each taxing entity will be as follows: Carbon County – $1,200,343, Carbon School District – $2,822,343, Carbon Water Conservancy District – $49,213, Price River Water Improvement District – $222,613, and Carbon County Municipal Service Fund – $810,481. All of the property taxes to be paid to the Agency for the development in the Project Area are taxes that will be generated only if the Project Area is developed. All concerned citizens are invited to attend the project area budget hearing as noted above. A copy of the Project Area Budget is available at the Agency offices as described below.

(4) The recipient of this notice, or other interested parties, may submit to the Agency comments concerning subject matter of the hearing before the date of the hearing.

(5) Any person objecting to the proposed Project Area Plan or Project Area Budget or contesting the regularity of any of the proceedings to adopt the Project Area Plan or Project Area Budget may appear before the board at the hearing to show cause why the Project Area Plan or Project Area Budget should not be adopted.

(6) The draft Project Area Plan and Project Area Budget are available for inspection at the Agency offices located at 751 E 100 N, Price, Utah 84501 during regular business hours.

All taxing entities are invited to consult with the Agency regarding the Project Area Plan and Project Area Budget prior to the hearing. If any interested person desires to meet or has questions, please contact Christian Bryner at (435) 636-3704. The map and legal description of the proposed Project Area are enclosed with this notice. All interested persons are invited to submit to the Agency written comments on the draft plan or budget before the date of the hearing to the Agency at 751 E 100 N, Price, Utah 84501.

Exhibit B

Legal Description – Proposed RC Solar Community Reinvestment Project Area

TOWNSHIP 14 SOUTH, RANGE 11 EAST, SALT LAKE BASE AND MERIDIAN:

SECTION 32 – ALL EXCEPT THE SOUTH 1/2 OF THE SOUTHWEST 1/4 OF THE SOUTHEAST 1/4 OF

THE SOUTHWEST 1/4.

SECTION 33 – NORTHWEST QUARTER; WEST HALF OF THE NORTHEAST QUARTER; NORTH HALF

OF THE SOUTHWEST QUARTER.

COMBINED METES AND BOUNDS DESCRIPTION:

BEGINNING AT THE SOUTHWEST CORNER OF SECTION 32, TOWNSHIP 14 SOUTH, RANGE 11 EAST, SALT LAKE BASE AND MERIDIAN, AND RUNNING THENCE NORTH 00°01’20” EAST 2662.33 FEET TO THE WEST QUARTER CORNER OF SAID SECTION 32; THENCE NORTH 00°07’33” WEST 2647.27 FEET TO THE NORTHWEST CORNER OF SAID SECTION 32; THENCE NORTH 89°17’15” EAST 2667.36 FEET TO THE NORTH QUARTER CORNER OF SAID SECTION 32; THENCE NORTH 88°57’37” EAST 2644.65 FEET TO THE NORTHEAST CORNER OF SAID SECTION 32; THENCE NORTH 89°38’46” EAST 2732.62 FEET TO THE NORTH QUARTER CORNER OF SAID SECTION 33; THENCE NORTH 89°17’00” EAST 1294.78 FEET TO THE NORTHEAST CORNER OF THE WEST HALF OF THE NORTHEAST QUARTER OF SAID SECTION 33; THENCE SOUTH 00°03’25” WEST 2663.91 FEET TO THE SOUTHEAST CORNER OF THE WEST HALF OF THE NORTHEAST QUARTER OF SAID SECTION 33; THENCE SOUTH 89°35’05” WEST 1313.81 FEET TO THE SOUTHWEST CORNER OF THE WEST HALF OF THE NORTHEAST QUARTER OF SAID SECTION 33; THENCE SOUTH 00°28’08” WEST 1329.63 FEET TO THE SOUTHWEST CORNER OF THE NORTHWEST QUARTER OF THE SOUTHEAST QUARTER OF SAID SECTION 33; THENCE SOUTH 89°27’41” WEST 2673.92 FEET TO THE SOUTHWEST CORNER OF THE NORTH HALF OF THE SOUTHWEST QUARTER OF SAID SECTION 33; THENCE SOUTH 00°13’29” EAST 1335.23 FEET TO THE SOUTHEAST CORNER OF SAID SECTION 32; THENCE SOUTH 89°22’01” WEST 2667.44 FEET TO THE SOUTH QUARTER CORNER OF SAID SECTION 32; THENCE SOUTH 89°20’07” WEST 667.72 FEET TO THE SOUTHEAST CORNER OF THE SOUTHWEST QUARTER OF THE SOUTHEAST QUARTER OF THE SOUTHWEST QUARTER OF SAID SECTION 32 (SOUTHEAST CORNER OF BARTLETT PARCEL); THENCE NORTH 00°03’43” WEST 333.10 FEET TO THE NORTHEAST CORNER OF THE BARTLETT PARCEL; THENCE SOUTH 89°19’34” WEST 667.56 FEET TO THE NORTHWEST CORNER OF THE BARTLETT PARCEL; THENCE SOUTH 00°02’02” EAST 333.00 FEET TO THE SOUTHWEST CORNER OF THE BARTLETT PARCEL; THENCE SOUTH 89°20’07” WEST 1335.43 FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING.

LESS ANY PORTION THEREFROM LYING WITHIN COUNTY ROAD RIGHT-OF-WAY.

CONTAINS: 971.98 ACRES.

Published in the ETV Newspaper July 26 and August 2, 2023.