NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING – BOARD OF EDUCATION OF EMERY COUNTY SCHOOL DISTRICT, UTAH

PUBLIC NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that on Tuesday, August 12, 2020, the Board of Education (the “Board”) of Emery County School District, Utah (the “District”) adopted a resolution (the “Resolution”), providing for a Bond Election to be held in the District on Tuesday, November 3, 2020, for the purpose of submitting to the qualified electors of the District the question of the issuance of general obligation bonds in an amount not to exceed $75,000,000 (the “Bond Election”) and calling a public hearing to receive input from the public with respect to the issuance of general obligation bonds and the potential economic impact that the improvement, facility, or property for which the bonds pay all or part of the cost will have on the private sector, pursuant to the Section 11-14-318 of the Utah Code Annotated 1953, as amended.

PURPOSE FOR THE ISSUANCE OF GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS

If approved by eligible voters at the Bond Election, the Board intends to issue general obligation bonds for the purpose of constructing and acquiring one or more school sites, buildings and furnishings and improving existing school property under the charge of the Board.

MAXIMUM PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF THE GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS

If approved by eligible voters at the Bond Election, the Board intends to issue general obligation bonds in an amount not to exceed $75,000,000, in one or more series at one or more times.

THE TAXES, IF ANY, PROPOSED TO BE PLEDGED

The Board proposes to pledge the full faith and credit of the District for the payment of its general obligation bonds and may be obligated to levy and collect ad valorem taxes sufficient to pay the general obligation bonds, as provided by law.

TIME, PLACE AND LOCATION OF PUBLIC HEARING

The Board will hold a public hearing on September 2, 2020, at a meeting that is scheduled to being at 7:00 p.m. The public hearing will be held at San Rafael Middle School, located at 290 West 500 South in Ferron, Utah. All members of the public are invited to attend and participate in the public hearing. Prior to the public hearing, written comments may be submitted to the Board, to the attention of the Business Administrator, 120 North Main Street, Huntington, Utah 84074.

DATED this August 12, 2020.

Board of Education of Emery County School District, Utah

Published in the ETV Newspaper on September 2, 2020.