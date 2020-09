NOTICE is hereby given that the 2021 Budget for the City of Green River will be opened for the purpose of increasing or decreasing the budgeted amounts. A Public Hearing will be held at the City Council Chambers on October13, 2020 at 7:00 p.m. at 460 East Main Street, Green River, Utah. All interested persons will be given an opportunity to be heard for or against the proposed budget amendments.

Published in the ETV Newspaper on September 30, 2020.