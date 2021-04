Notice is hereby given that the Castle Dale City Land Use Committee is holding a Public Hearing April 22, 2021, at 6:30 PM, to receive Public Comments on rezoning the property described below from R-1 8000 (Residential) to CC-1 (Central Commercial)

Lot 1-26-11 in the Castle Dale City Plat

This property is the Old City Hall at 65 E 100 N

Lael White

Castle Dale City Recorder

Published in the ETV Newspaper April 7, 2021.