CASTLE DALE CITY LAND USE COMMITTEE will hold a PUBLIC HEARING on July 28th at 6:30 pm. The hearing is to receive public comments on a REZONING proposal for parcel 01-0022-0040 located at 65 East 700 North. It is proposed that this parcel be rezoned from R1-8000, Residential to CC-1, Central Commercial.

Published in the ETV Newspaper July 20, 2022.