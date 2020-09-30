NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING – CASTLE VALLEY SPECIAL SERVICE DISTRICT, CASTLE DALE, UTAH

Public Notice is Hereby Given that on Thursday, October 15, 2020, the Administrative Control Board for the Castle Valley Special Service District, Castle Dale, Utah, will hold and conduct a public hearing to receive input from the public with respect to obtaining a Community Impact Board loan and grant in the amounts not to exceed $1,000,000 and $1,000,000 respectively, for the 2021 District Capital Improvement Projects.

The projects include improvements to asphalt, city streets, city surface and storm drainage, culinary water line replacement and other related projects.

The public hearing will be held at 7:00pm on Thursday, October 15, 2020 in the Castle Valley Special Service District Board Room at 20 South 100 East, Castle Dale, Utah. All members of the public are invited to attend and participate in the public hearing. Prior to the public hearing, written comments may be submitted to Castle Valley Special Service District, PO Box 877, 20 South 100 East, Castle Dale, Utah 84513.

Published in the ETV Newspaper on September 30 and October 7, 2020.