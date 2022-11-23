NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING – DECEMBER 6, 2022

Notice is hereby given that the Planning Commission of Carbon County, Utah will hold a Public Hearing on December 6, 2022 during a regular meeting at 4:30 PM in the Commission Chambers at 751 East 100 North, Price, Utah 84501, to hear public comment on a change to the Carbon County zoning district map from RR-2.5 to RR-1 on parcel 02-1530-0006. Advance written comments or questions; contact the Planning Dept. at 435-636-3260 or planning@carbon.utah.gov.

Published in ETV Newspaper November 23, 2022.