East Carbon City will be holding a public hearing on April 5, 2022 at 6:30 P.M. The purpose of the public hearing is to receive public comment on the newly updated Land Use Ordinance for East Carbon City. The public hearing will be held at East Carbon City Hall, 101 West Geneva Drive, East Carbon Utah and begin at 6:30 P.M.

Published in the ETV Newspaper March 30, 2022.