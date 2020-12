East Carbon City will hold a Public Hearing on December 22, 2020. The purpose of the public hearing is to receive public comments on applying for a CDBG Grant for a back-up generator for the City Office Building. The meeting will begin at 6:30 P.M., East Carbon City Hall, 101 West Geneva Dr., East Carbon, Utah.

Elizabeth Holt

City Recorder, East Carbon City

Published in the ETV Newspaper on December 9 and December 16, 2020.