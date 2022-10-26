NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING FOR WATER AND SEWER RATE INCREASES

The Price River Water Improvement District Board of Trustees will receive public comments regarding proposed water and sewer rate increases as well as adjustments to the Supplemental Fee Schedule.

The proposed water rate increase is $1.00 per month per wholesale connection and $2.00 per month per retail connection beginning January 1, 2023 with an additional $1.00 per month per wholesale connection and a $2.00 per month per retail connection beginning January 1, 2024. The proposed water overage rate tiers will be $2.00/k g. from 7-30k g., $2.50/k g. from 31-60k g., $3.00/k g. from 61-100k g., and $3.50/k g. from 101k g. and up. The proposed sewer rate increase is $1.50 per month per wholesale residential equivalent and $2.50 per month per retail residential equivalent beginning January 1, 2023 with an additional $1.50 per month per wholesale residential equivalent and $2.50 per month per retail residential equivalent beginning January 1, 2024. The proposed adjustment to the Supplemental Fee Schedule will be available for review at the public hearing.

The Public Hearing will be held on November 15, 2022 at 7:00 p.m. at the Price River Water Improvement District Service Center located at 265 South Fairgrounds Road Price, Utah. The purpose of these rate increases is to offset substantial increases in materials and supplies required to operate and maintain the water and sewer systems of the Price River Water Improvement District.

After the public comment session and board discussion, there will be a board vote on the proposal.

Published in ETV Newspaper October 26 and November 2, 2022.