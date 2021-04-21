NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING – MAY 4, 2021

Notice is hereby given that the Planning Commission of Carbon County, Utah will hold a Public Hearing on May 4, 2021 during a regular meeting at 4:30 PM in the Commission Chambers at 751 East 100 North, Price, Utah 84501, to hear public comment on a change to the Carbon County zoning district map from Water Shed to Mountain Range on parcels 2A-77-3 & 2A-77-2. Advance written comments or questions; contact the Planning Dept. at 435-636-3260 or planning@carbon.utah.gov

Published in the ETV Newspaper April 21, 2021.