NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING ON SCOFIELD SPECIAL SERVICE DISTRICT 2023 BUDGET AND OPEN AND ADJUST THE 2022 BUDGET

Scofield Special Service District will hold a public hearing on its 2023 budget and to open and adjust its 2022 budget. The purpose of the public hearing is to receive public comment for or against the estimates of Scofield Special Service District revenue and expenditures and performance data or any item in any Scofield Special Service District fund. All interested persons shall have an opportunity to be heard.

The hearing will be held December 7, 2022, during a meeting of the Scofield Special Service District scheduled for 10:00 a.m. at the Carbon County Administration Building, Second Floor Conference room, located 751 East 100 North, Price, Utah.

The budgets are available for review at the office of the County Clerk at 751 East 100 North, Price, Utah 84501.

Published in ETV Newspaper November 23 and November 30, 2022.