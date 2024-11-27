NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING ON THE 2025 CARBON COUNTY BUDGET AND ON PROPOSED AMENDMENTS TO THE 2024 BUDGET

The Carbon County Commission will hold a public hearing on its 2025 budget and a public hearing on proposed amendments to the 2024 budget. The purpose of the public hearing is to receive public comment on the estimates of the revenue and expenditures or any item in the 2025 budget tentatively adopted previously, and to take comment on any proposed increases to the 2024 budget. All interested persons shall have an opportunity to be heard. The hearing will be held December 4, 2024, at 4:30 p.m. at the Carbon County Administration Building, Second Floor Commission Chambers Room, located at 751 East 100 North, Price, Utah, during the regularly scheduled meeting of the Carbon County Commission.

The budgets are available for review at the office of the County Clerk at 751 East 100 North, Price, Utah 84501.

Published in the ETV Newspaper November 27, 2024.