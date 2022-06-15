NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING – PRICE MUNICIPAL CORPORATION

Public notice is hereby given that the City Council of Price, Utah, will hold a Public Hearing at 5:30 p.m. during a regular City Council meeting in the Council Chambers, 185 East Main, Price, Utah, on 06/22/2022. The Mayor reserves the right to modify the sequence of agenda items in order to facilitate special needs.

1. To receive public comment on the tentative budget for FY 2022-2023, including the proposed transfer from the Electric Fund to the General Fund.

/s/ Jaci Adams

Price City Recorder

Published in the ETV Newspaper June 15, 2022.