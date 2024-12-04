NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING | PRICE RIVER WATER IMPROVEMENT DISTRICT

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING TO POSSIBLY AMEND THE 2024 BUDGET AND ADOPT THE 2025 OPERATION AND MAINTENANCE BUDGET FOR THE
PRICE RIVER WATER IMPROVEMENT DISTRICT
The Price River Water Improvement District will hold a Public Hearing for the purpose of possibly amending the 2024 budget and adopting the 2025 operation and maintenance budget. The hearing will be held at a regular board meeting on Tuesday, December 17, 2024 at 7:00 p.m. The Public Hearing will be held at 265 South Fairgrounds Rd, Price, Utah 84501.
The budget is available for review after December 3, 2024 at the District’s Service Center or at www.prwid.gov.
Dated this 27th day of November, 2024.
Kim Wood, Clerk
Price River Water Improvement District
Published in the ETV Newspaper December 4, 2024.