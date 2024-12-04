NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING | PRICE RIVER WATER IMPROVEMENT DISTRICT

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING TO POSSIBLY AMEND THE 2024 BUDGET AND ADOPT THE 2025 OPERATION AND MAINTENANCE BUDGET FOR THE

PRICE RIVER WATER IMPROVEMENT DISTRICT

​The Price River Water Improvement District will hold a Public Hearing for the purpose of possibly amending the 2024 budget and adopting the 2025 operation and maintenance budget. The hearing will be held at a regular board meeting on Tuesday, December 17, 2024 at 7:00 p.m. The Public Hearing will be held at 265 South Fairgrounds Rd, Price, Utah 84501.

​The budget is available for review after December 3, 2024 at the District’s Service Center or at www.prwid.gov.

Dated this 27th day of November, 2024.

Kim Wood, Clerk

​​​​​​Price River Water Improvement District

Published in the ETV Newspaper December 4, 2024.