Scofield Town will hold a public hearing on June 19, 2023 at 10:00 am to receive comment on the proposed FY 2023 amended budget.

Scofield Town will hold a public hearing on June 19, 2023 at 10:15 am to receive comment on the proposed FY 2024 budget.

These hearings will take the place of the meetings that were scheduled to take place on June 12, 2023 at 6:30 and 6:45. The public hearings will be held at Scofield Town Hall at 20 No. Union Scofield, UT.

Published in the ETV Newspaper June 7, 2023.