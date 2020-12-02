MenuMenu

  1. Home
  2. Notices
  3. NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING TO ADOPT 2021 BUDGET FOR THE CARBON WATER CONSERVANCY DISTRICT

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING TO ADOPT 2021 BUDGET FOR THE CARBON WATER CONSERVANCY DISTRICT

The Board of Trustees of the Carbon Water Conservancy District will hold a Public Hearing for the purpose of Adopting a Budget for the year 2021. The hearing will be held at a Special Meeting on Tuesday, December 15, 2020 at 3:00 P.M. in the Downstairs Conference Room of the Carbon County Administrative Building, 751 East 100 North, Price, Utah 84501. Dated this 30th day of November 2020.

/s/ Gordon Odendahl
Gordon Odendahl, Clerk
Carbon Water Conservancy District

Published in the ETV Newspaper on December 2 and December 9, 2020.

scroll to top
WordPress Video Lightbox
X
X