NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING TO ADOPT 2021 BUDGET FOR THE CARBON WATER CONSERVANCY DISTRICT

The Board of Trustees of the Carbon Water Conservancy District will hold a Public Hearing for the purpose of Adopting a Budget for the year 2021. The hearing will be held at a Special Meeting on Tuesday, December 15, 2020 at 3:00 P.M. in the Downstairs Conference Room of the Carbon County Administrative Building, 751 East 100 North, Price, Utah 84501. Dated this 30th day of November 2020.

/s/ Gordon Odendahl

Gordon Odendahl, Clerk

Carbon Water Conservancy District

Published in the ETV Newspaper on December 2 and December 9, 2020.