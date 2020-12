NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING TO AMEND 2020 BUDGET AND ADOPT 2021 BUDGET FOR PRICE RIVER WATER IMPROVEMENT DISTRICT

Price River Water Improvement District will hold a Public Hearing for the purpose of amending a budget for the year of 2020 and adopting a budget for the year of 2021. The hearing will be held at a regular meeting on Tuesday, December 15, 2020 at 7:00 p.m. The Public Hearing will be held at 265 South Fairgrounds Rd, Price, Utah 84501.

The budget is available for review at www.prwid.com.

Dated this 30th day of November, 2020.

Jaci Adams, Clerk

Price River Water Improvement District

Published in the ETV Newspaper on December 2 and December 9, 2020.