NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING TO OPEN AND ADJUST 2020 CARBON COUNTY BUDGET

Carbon County will hold a public hearing to open and adjust its 2020 budget, pursuant to Utah Code Annotated section 17-36-26. The purpose of the public hearing is to receive public comment pertaining to any increases or amendments to the 2020 budget of the County general fund or other budgetary fund. All interested persons shall have an opportunity to be heard.

The hearing will be held Wednesday, November 4, 2020, during a meeting of the Board of Commissioners scheduled for 4:30 p.m. at the Carbon County Administration Building, Second Floor, located 751 East 100 North, Price, Utah.

Published in the ETV Newspaper on October 21 and 28, 2020.