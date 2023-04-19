NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING TO VACATE CHERRY LANE – MAY 17, 2023

Notice is hereby given that the Board of County Commissioners of Carbon County, Utah will hold a Public Hearing to vacate a county road, pursuant to Utah Code Annotated Section 72-3108. The purpose of the public hearing is to receive public comment regarding the vacation of Cherry Lane. All interested persons shall have an opportunity to be heard.

The hearing will be held on Wednesday, May 17, 2023 during the regular meeting of the Carbon County Board of Commissioners at 4:30 p.m. at the Carbon County Administration Building, Second Floor, located at 751 East 100 North, Price, Utah 84501

/s/ Seth Marsing, Carbon County Clerk/Auditor

Published in the ETV Newspaper April 19, April 26, May 3 and May 10, 2023.