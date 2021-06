Ferron City will accept proposals from qualified architects or architectural firms for the design of the Ferron Fairgrounds Adventure Hub.

Copies of the RFP are available at Ferron City Hall, 20 East Main Street, P.O. Box 820, Ferron, Utah, 84523, recorder@ferroncity.org, ferroncity.org, or 435-384-2350.

Proposals will be received at Ferron City Hall up until 5:00 PM on July 14, 2021.

Published in the ETV Newspaper June 16 and June 23, 2021.