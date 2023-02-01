NOTICE OF REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS FOR GREEN RIVER FOOD BANK BUILDING IMPROVEMENTS & REPAIRS:

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THE SOUTHEASTERN UTAH ASSOCIATION OF LOCAL GOVERNMENTS (SEUALG) IS SOLICITING STATEMENTS OF QUALIFICATIONS AND PROPOSALS FROM QUALIFIED GENERAL CONTRACTORS FOR THE CONSTRUCTION OF THE GREEN RIVER FOOD BANK BUILDING IMPROVEMENTS & REPAIRS IN GREEN RIVER, UTAH 84525.

Please review the full request for proposals (RFP) for details and submittal instructions. The RFP and submittal instructions can be obtained by reaching out to Jade Powell at jpowell@seualg.utah.gov or 435-650-7411 or by visiting seualg.utah.gov.

Proposals must be delivered to SEUALG located at 375 South Carbon Ave, Price, Utah 84501 by Friday, February 10, 2023, at 12:00 PM local time. Paper copies of the bid, the bid security, and any other documents required to be submitted with the bid shall be enclosed in a sealed opaque envelope. The envelope shall be addressed to the party receiving the bids and shall be identified with the project name, the bidder’s name and address, and, if applicable, the designated portion of the work for which the bid is submitted. If the bid is sent by mail, the sealed envelope shall be enclosed in a separate mailing envelope with the notation “SEALED BID ENCLOSED” on the face thereof.

The opening of the proposals will be at 12:00 pm on Friday, February 10, 2023. The following week, SEUALG will score the projects based on the criteria outlined in the RFP. It is anticipated that SEUALG will make a decision and award the bid winner on February 23, 2023, during the regularly scheduled SEUALG Executive Board Meeting beginning at 12:00 PM.

