NOTICE OF REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS

Ferron City will accept proposals from qualified architects or architectural firms for the design of the Ferron Fairgrounds Restroom that will include a women’s and men’s restroom with showers.

Copies of the RFP are available at Ferron City Hall, 20 East Main Street, P.O. Box 820, Ferron, Utah, 84523, recorder@ferroncity.org, or 435-384-2350.

Proposals will be received at Ferron City Hall up until noon on November 6, 2020.

The design and construction phases are funded in part by a Department of Housing and Community Development Block Grant. The successful awardees will be responsible for compliance with all applicable federal and state requirements.

Published in the ETV Newspaper on October 21 and 28, 2020.