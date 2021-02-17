NOTICE OF REQUEST FOR REPLACEMENT CERTIFICATE

Huntington-Cleveland Irrigation Company has received a Request for Replacement Certificate from Charles W. Durham, who asserts that Share Certificate No. A4318 for

10.0 shares in the Company has been lost, destroyed, or stolen, and that he/she is the rightful owner of that certificate. An interested person may file a written notice of objection with the Company explaining why a replacement certificate should not be issued. Unless the Company receives a written notice of objection within sixty (60) days of this notice, a replacement certificate will be issued as requested and the original share certificate will be permanently canceled on the records of the Company.

Vickie Tucker

Secretary, Huntington-Cleveland Irrigation Company

Published in the ETV Newspaper February 17, February 24 and March 3, 2021.