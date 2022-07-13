NOTICE OF REQUEST FOR REPLACEMENT CERTIFICATE

Huntington-Cleveland Irrigation Company has received a Request for Replacement Certificate from Richard and Dawn Childs, who asserts that Share Certificate No. A1793 for 6.0 shares in the Company has been lost, destroyed, or stolen, and that he/she is the rightful owner of that certificate. An interested person may file a written notice of objection with the Company explaining why a replacement certificate should not be issued. Unless the Company receives a written notice of objection within sixty (60) days of this notice, a replacement certificate will be issued as requested and the original share certificate will be permanently canceled on the records of the Company.

Vickie Tucker

Secretary, Huntington-Cleveland Irrigation Company

Published in the ETV Newspaper July 13, July 20 and July 27, 2022.