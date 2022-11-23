NOTICE OF REQUEST FOR REPLACEMENT CERTIFICATE

Huntington-Cleveland Irrigation Company has received a Request for Replacement Certificate from Canyon Fuel Company, who asserts that Share Certificate No. A3920 for 50.0 shares in the Company has been lost, destroyed, or stolen, and that he/she is the rightful owner of that certificate. An interested person may file a written notice of objection with the Company explaining why a replacement certificate should not be issued. Unless the Company receives a written notice of objection within· sixty (60) days of this notice, a replacement certificate will be issued as requested and the original share certificate will be permanently canceled on the records of the Company.

Vickie Tucker

Secretary, Huntington-Cleveland Irrigation Company

Published in ETV Newspaper November 23, November 30 and December 7, 2022.