NOTICE OF REQUEST FOR REPLACEMENT CERTIFICATES

Cottonwood Creek Consolidated Irrigation Company has received a request from Gary Luke who asserts that Share Certificate No 2996 for 7.63 shares in the Company has been lost, destroyed or stolen and he is the rightful owner of this certificate. An interested person may file a written notice of objection with the Company explaining why a replacement certificate should not be issued. Unless the Company receives a written notice of objection within sixty (60) days of this notice, replacement certificates will be issued as requested and the original share certificates will be permanently canceled on the records of the Company.

Published in the ETV Newspaper on July 15, July 22 and July 29, 2020.