NOTICE OF REQUEST FOR  REPLACEMENT CERTIFICATES

Cottonwood Creek Consolidated Irrigation Co has received a request from Patricia Barton or Kent Barton who asserts that Share Certificate No. 1332 for 5.0 shares in the Company has been lost, destroyed or stolen and they are the rightful owner of this certificate. An interested person may file a written notice of objection with the Company explaining why a replacement certificate should not be issued. Unless the Company receives a written notice of objection within sixty (60) days of this notice, a replacement certificate will be issued as requested and the original share certificate will be permanently canceled on the record of the Company.

Published in the ETV Newspaper August 31, September 7 and September 14, 2022.