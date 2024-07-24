​NOTICE OF REQUEST FOR REPLACEMENT CERTIFICATES

Cottonwood Creek Consolidated Irrigation Co has received a request from Russell K Earley who asserts that Share Certificate No’s. 3192, 3482 and 3651 for 2.59, 3.0, and 5.0 shares, respectively, in the Company have been lost, destroyed or stolen and he is the rightful owner of these certificates. An interested person may file a written notice of objection with the Company explaining why a replacement certificate should not be issued. Unless the Company receives a written notice of objection within sixty (60) days of this notice, a replacement certificate will be issued as requested and the original share certificate will be permanently canceled on the record of the Company.

Published in the ETV Newspaper July 24, July 31, and August 7, 2024.