​NOTICE OF REQUEST FOR REPLACEMENT ​CERTIFICATES

Cottonwood Creek Consolidated Irrigation Co has received a request from Elan-Axis Orangeville, LLC, who asserts that Share Certificate No’s. 3769 and 397B for 21.0 and 19B shares, respectively, in the Company have been lost, destroyed or stolen and they are the rightful owner of these certificates. An interested person may file a written notice of objection with the Company explaining why a replacement certificate should not be issued. Unless the Company receives a written notice of objection within sixty (60) days of this notice, a replacement certificate will be issued as requested and the original share certificate will be permanently canceled on the record of the Company.

Published in the ETV Newspaper September 18, September 25 and October 2, 2024.