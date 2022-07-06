NOTICE OF SALE OF REAL PROPERTY – CASTLE DALE CITY

Notice of sale of Real Property located at approximately 60 E Main Street, Castle Dale. Parcel #s 1-13-23, 1-13-25 and 1-13-26 totaling .54 acres.

Separate sealed BIDS will be received by Castle Dale City at the City Hall, 20 S 100 E, Castle Dale until 5:00 pm September 7, 2022, and then opened and publicly read aloud at City Council Meeting, September 8, 2022 beginning at 7:00 pm.

Prospective bidders will need to have their project proposals approved by the Land Use Committee of Castle Dale. Application for the LUC agenda may be made at Castle Dale City Hall. The Committee meets on the 4th Thursday of each month. Applications must be submitted by 5:00 the day before the meeting.

The bidder must be able to begin the construction in a timely manner. The deadline for beginning the project will be determined by Castle Dale City. A grant in the amount of 10% of the purchase price of the property will be awarded to the winning bidder upon the beginning of construction.

Castle Dale City reserves the right to reject any or all bids or to waive any formality of technicality in any bid in the interest of the City.

Published in the ETV Newspaper July 6 and July 13, 2022.