Notice of sale of Real Property located at approximately 60 E Main Street, Castle Dale. Parcel #s 1-13-23, 1-13-25 and 1-13-26 totaling .54 acres.

Separate sealed BIDS will be received by Castle Dale City at the City Hall, 20 S 100 E, Castle Dale until 5:00 pm May 10, 2023, and then opened and publicly read aloud at City Council Meeting, May 11, 2023 beginning at 7:00 pm.

The bidder must be able to begin the construction in a timely manner. The deadline for beginning the project will be determined by Castle Dale City. A grant in the amount of 10% of the purchase price of the property will be awarded to the winning bidder upon the beginning of construction.

Castle Dale City reserves the right to reject any or all bids or to waive any formality of technicality in any bid in the interest of the City. There is a $50,000 minimum on bids.

Published in the ETV Newspaper February 22, March 1 and March 8, 2023.